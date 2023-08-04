In this episode of our monthly series, Digital Gadfly, Shubho Sengupta delves into the captivating world of celebrities and start-up CEOs on social media.

He is joined by Anupreeta Lall, the founder and search partner of Intel Search, a distinguished HR agency. With over three decades of experience, Anupreeta provides valuable insights into the dynamics of social media for celebrities and entrepreneurs alike.

She talks about how social media has become a powerful platform for both well-known personalities and emerging business leaders. From Zeenat Aman’s candid Instagram presence to start-up CEOs leveraging their digital presence, she highlights the strategies behind their online triumphs.

Anupreeta underscores the importance of a balanced approach to social media visibility. While it offers an avenue for one-on-one interaction with fans, it’s crucial to avoid overexposure and maintain a sense of privacy. She emphasizes the significance of professionalism in online behaviour, cautioning against entitlement and grovelling.

The podcast also delves into intriguing instances where social media has proved to be a game-changer. Anupreeta shares anecdotes of individuals reaching out to influential figures on platforms like Twitter, resulting in swift action and tangible outcomes.

In an era where social media wields immense influence, this episode serves as a guide to harnessing its potential effectively. Whether you’re a celebrity seeking to connect authentically with your audience or a start-up CEO aiming to showcase your venture, the podcast offers actionable insights for navigating the digital landscape with finesse.

Stay tuned to unravel the secrets of social media success and gain a deeper understanding of the intricate relationship between public personas and the digital realm.

