Nippon Paint, the fourth-largest paint company in the world, is looking to expand its footprint and grow in new territories. The company, which has a strong presence in Southeast Aisa and India, is eyeing growth organically and via acquisitions in West Asia and Africa.
Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Paint (India) & Senior VP, NIPSEA Group, and Alpansh Sharma, General Manager, Nippon Paint Middle East FZE, elaborate on their plans and targets in this exclusive interview. Edited excerpts:
