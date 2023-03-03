Over the past week, the Indian government has released data on several fronts on how the economy is performing. However, the data does not reveal any set pattern -- some figures look encouraging, while others don’t. So, what is the big picture?

In the first episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Associate Editor Shishir Sinha talks to Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings to decode how different sections of our economic engine are functioning. Listen in!

About the State Of The Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as the bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several of its sectors still stutter about even while others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-Ups. Tune in!