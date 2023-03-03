Over the past week, the Indian government has released data on several fronts on how the economy is performing. However, the data does not reveal any set pattern -- some figures look encouraging, while others don’t. So, what is the big picture?
In the first episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Associate Editor Shishir Sinha talks to Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings to decode how different sections of our economic engine are functioning. Listen in!
About the State Of The Economy podcast
India’s economy has been hailed as the bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several of its sectors still stutter about even while others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-Ups. Tune in!
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.