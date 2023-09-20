The process of a football transfer is a complex and multifaceted one, influenced by various factors. It can be broadly categorised into domestic transfers within the same country and international transfers that involve different countries or confederations.

In a domestic transfer within the same country, typically three signatures are required: those of the selling club, the buying club, and the player. These parties agree on a transfer fee and any remaining contract value. The National Association then signs off on the transfer, finalising the deal.

However, international transfers are more intricate. They involve liaising between confederations, adhering to FIFA’s international transfer system, and dealing with potential work permit issues, depending on the countries involved. In this BL podcast, Anjana PV talks to Sarthak Mondal, Sports Lecturer, University of Portsmouth about the importance of financial planning in football transfers

The factors that determine a successful football transfer deal are diverse and go beyond the financial aspect. Clubs must consider their objectives, which can be categorised into short-term, medium-term, or long-term recruitment strategies. Short-term transfers are for immediate solutions, while medium-term transfers focus on players with growth potential and the ability to benefit the club financially in the future. Long-term transfers involve building the team around a player for an extended period.

The decision-making process for transfers is a collaborative effort involving coaches, data analysts, and club boards. They evaluate what the team needs, which players should stay or leave, and which new signings align with the club’s strategy.

When it comes to India, the football transfer market is still in its infancy. Clubs often prioritise short-term strategies due to financial constraints and a lack of long-term planning. Additionally, the influence of agents over clubs can be problematic, leading to questionable signings.

Determining a player’s transfer value can be subjective. It often depends on how much a club is willing to pay for the player. Factors like the remaining contract value, wages, and performance statistics may come into play. Some clubs, like Manchester United, also factor in media and image rights when valuing players.

In recent times, there has been a trend of high-profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi moving to different leagues and countries. While money is undoubtedly a factor, players may seek new challenges and experiences. Leagues like Saudi Arabia are trying to replicate strategies used by Japan to improve their footballing image, aiming to host major tournaments like the World Cup.

