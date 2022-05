The CPI inflation figures in April shot up to 7.79 per cent, an eight-year high. However, these rates are not uniform across India. It is 9.12 per cent in West Bengal, 9.02 per cent in Telangana and 8.9 per cent, while it is 5.08 and 5.37 per cent in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

So what is it that is helping these southern states? Parvathi Benu explains. Listen in.