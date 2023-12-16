Going ‘green’, becoming ‘sustainable’, and having a ‘zero carbon footprint’ are corporate buzz words these days. However, for many big corporations, these words are used as a marketing gimmick instead of a pledge for sustainability. This is called greenwashing. Regulators the world over are taking notice. In India, the Advertising Standards Council of India has come out with draft guidelines for environmental claims in advertising. It is seeking public opinions on the proposed rules until December 31.
In the latest episode of EnergOnomics podcast, Richa Mishra talks to Harish Bijoor, Brand & Business strategy specialist, and Neha Kumar, Head of South Asia Programmes, Climate Bonds Initiative, about greenwashing.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.