By BL Internet Desk
A century-old suspension bridge over the Machchhu River collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday evening.
Rescue operations took place immediately after the suspension bridge collapsed.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took stock of the situation at the site on Sunday night.
Gujarat CM Patel also visited people who suffered injuries.
Teams from NDRF, SDRF, Air Force, Army, and Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through the night.
The search for survivors continues on Monday.
A file photo of the suspension bridge in Morbi that collapsed as it was crammed with people on Sunday.
After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the dark water, its thick cables snapped in places.
Armed Forces personnel deployed at the site during a rescue operation.
Army soldiers carry the body of a victim after the suspension bridge collapsed.