Mahatma Gandhi @150

In Pictures | Remembering Mahatma Gandhi

| Updated on October 01, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

An exhibition on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, which includes covering a rare photographs along with other political leaders, march etc., was displayed at Bangalore on June 09, 1960. Photo shows the father of the nation seen in an army attaire.   -  THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Mahatma Gandhi with his wife Kasturba Gandhi when they returned to India from South Africa in the year 1915.

Mahatma Gandhi paid a visit to the dairy show at the Royal Agricultural Hall, Islington (Britain) on October 30, 1931. Picture shows Mahatma Gandhi, Madan Mohan Malaviya and Mira Ben (Ms. Madeline Slade) addressing the champion goats at the dairy show.   -  HINDU PHOTO ARCHIVES

Mahatma Gandhi is seen leaving St. James' Palace on December 3, 1931 on the conclusion of the India Round-Table Conference which had broken up largely because of his demands. Then Prime Minister Mr. Ramsay Macdonald attended the sitting at 2.00 am in an attempt to keep the conference going.   -  HINDU PHOTO ARCHIVES

Mahatma Gandhi leaving Monorville on Viceregal Lodge rickshaw for an interview with H.E. the Viceroy on June 29, 1940.

Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi at a reception given by Poet Rabindranath Tagore at the mango grove in Shantiniketan during their visit on February 17, 1940. Gandhiji was on a three-day visit to Shantiniketan on February 17, 1940.   -  HINDU PHOTO ARCHIVES

Mahatma Gandhi at The Hindu office in Madras, after unveiling the portrait of the newspaper's late Editor, Mr. S. Kasturi Ranga Iyengar, on March 22, 1925. Seen with him on the dais are (from left) Dr. Annie Besant, Rt. Hon. V.S. Srinivasa Sastri and Mr. S. Srinivasa Iyengar.   -  Press Photo Bureau

This was the reception given to Mahatma Gandhi at NS railway in Khammammet on February 5, 1946 when he was on his way back to Wardha after the successful completion of the South Indian tour.   -  HINDU PHOTO ARCHIVES

Let's take a look at Mahatma Gandhi's rare pictures, as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Father of our Nation.

