Slideshow

Photos of the day: April 4, 2020

| Updated on April 04, 2020 Published on April 04, 2020

The deserted roads outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

Employees of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation maintain social distancing while waiting to collect their salaries at the Jehangir Chowk branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Srinagar. Photo:Nissar Ahmad/The Hindu

A sand sculpture on the Puri beach to spread awareness about Covid-19.

The deserted roads in Outer Delhi as the lockdown enters Day 11. Pic: Kamal Narang

A postman, wearing a protective mask, delivers the post to a Bengaluru resident. Photo Somashekar G R N

Published on April 04, 2020

Photos of the day: April 3, 2020

Photos of the day: April 2, 2020

Photos of the day: April 1, 2020

Photos of the day: March 31, 2020

Cartoon: Social distancing during coronavirus

Photos of the day: March 30, 2020

Photos of the day: March 27, 2020

The image and the imagined

Photos of the day: March 26, 2020

Photos of the day: March 25, 2020