Photos of the day: January 27, 2020

Primary school students recite the Preamble of the Constitution during their morning assembly, in Mumbai, on Monday. The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory to recite the Preamble in schools with effect from January 26th, Republic Day.   -  PTI

Students at a drawing programme at VOC stadium in Palayamkottai, in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, conducted to create awareness about a book fair to be held in February.   -  THE HINDU

A vendor sells strawberries at a market in Mumbai. The strawberries come from Mahabaleshwar, 245 km from the Maharashtra capital. The main yield runs from January to March and the strawberries sell for ₹150-200 per kg in the city market.   -  Paul Noronha

A student (L) who arrived from China sits beside her mother in an ambulance before leaving for Patna Medical College and Hospital for a check-up in view of the coronavirus outbreak in that country.   -  PTI

Police baton-charge Bihar Electricity Board employees protesting against the privatisation of the power sector, in Patna.   -  PTI

