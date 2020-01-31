Slideshow

Photos of the day: January 31, 2020

| Updated on January 31, 2020 Published on January 31, 2020

An Army jawan uses binoculars on the snow-covered border area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir. The region has been witnessing heavy snowfall and cold waves. Pic: Nissar Ahmad

A union leader addresses bank employees at a branch of the Punjab National Bank, in Mumbai. The employees of public sector banks are on a two-day strike from Friday, seeking a wage revision and improved service conditions such as a five-day week and enhanced pension benefits. Pic: Paul Noronha

Security forces neutralise the area during a gunbattle with militants. A group of 3-4 militants on a truck opened fire at a police team at the Nagrota toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. One of the militants was believed to have been killed in the ensuing gunfight. Pic: PTI

A Pink Trumpet is in full bloom in Hyderabad. Considered one of the most beautiful flowering trees in the world, Pink Trumpets feature flowers in colours that range from pink to purple. The yellow throat of the flower turns a deep pink as it ages. Pic: Nagara Gopal

Parents and other family members hold their children tight after they were rescued from a hostage situation at a village in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Subhash Batham, held 23 children hostage at a birthday party before he was shot dead by the police after a 10-hour stand-off on Thursday night. Pic: PTI

Published on January 31, 2020
events
photography

Photos of the day: January 31, 2020

Photos of the day: January 30, 2020

Photos of the day: January 29, 2020

Photos of the day: January 28, 2020

Photos of the day: January 27, 2020

Indians celebrate 71st Republic Day

Photos of the day, January 24, 2020

Republic Day parade rehearsal

Photos of the day: January 23, 2020

Photos of the day: January 22, 2020