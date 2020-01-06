Slideshow

Photos of the day: January 6, 2020

| Updated on January 06, 2020 Published on January 06, 2020

Rangoli that included flowers, fruits, vegetables and grains attracted Thirumala yathra devotees who had dharshan of Lord Venkateswara at the TTD Information Centre in connection with Vaikunda Ekadasi in Vellore. Photo: C Venkatachalapathy

People walk inside a park during fresh snowfall in Srinagar, Monday, January 06, 2020. The intense cold wave has decreased on Monday after Kashmir Valley and several areas in Pir Panchal region received fresh snowfall. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

A stockbroker reacts as he watches share prices on the BSE Sensex in Mumbai down by 700 points amid rising US-Iran tension.

Buddhist devotees from Vietnam seeks blessings of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during the concluding day of his teaching session at Kalachakra Ground in Bodhgaya. Photo: PTI

