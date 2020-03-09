Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 9, 2020

| Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

Tourists play with coloured powders during the Dol Yatra Utsav in Kolkata. Pic: PTI

About 2,000 students of the Valliammal College for Women in Chennai participate in a coronavirus awareness campaign. Pic: B Velankanni Raj

As part of Holi celebrations, the residents of a Mumbai locality have put up a nearly 50-feet effigy depicting the 'coronavirus monster', which will be subsequently burnt. Pic: Paul Noronha

Devotees offer prayers before lighting the fire at the annual Attukal Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram. Pic: S Gopakumar

Amid the coronavirus scare, tourists visit the Taj Mahal in Agra wearing protective masks visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. Pic: PTI

Published on March 09, 2020

Colors of Holi at Sonajhuri, Shantiniketan

Photos of the day: March 7, 2020

Slideshow | Glimpses of BL Changemaker Awards 2020

Photos of the day: March 6, 2020

Delhi riots: Stalked by hate

Photos of the day: March 5, 2020

Photos of the day: March 4, 2020

Photos of the day: March 3, 2020

Photos of the day: March 2, 2020

Photos of the day: February 29, 2020