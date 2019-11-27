Slideshow

Photos of the day: November 27, 2019

| Updated on November 27, 2019 Published on November 27, 2019

A shop selling with old grandfather clocks late 1940 at Chor Bazaar in Mumbai. This market is home to old vintage articles like telephones, clocks, old cameras, old coins and a movie poster. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

Vendors selling flowers at Mallik Ghat in Kolkata on November 27, 2019, one of the biggest flower markets in Asia. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

Indian Space Research Organisation's PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota, in Andhra Pradesh. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

Women catch fish with traditional nets in a water body filled with lotus flowers, at Budha Mayong village in Morigaon. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

A vehicle removes snow from National Highway 305 following heavy snowfall in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

Published on November 27, 2019

Photos of the day: November 26, 2019

Photos of the day: November 25, 2019

Photos of the day: November 22, 2019

The last herders of Pushkar

Photos of the day: November 21, 2019

Photos of the day: November 20, 2019

Photos of the day: November 19, 2019

Photos of the day: November 18, 2019

Photos of the day: November 12

Photos of the day: November 11, 2019