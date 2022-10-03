ADVERTISEMENT
Get businessline apps on
Connect with us
TO ENJOY ADDITIONAL BENEFITS
Connect With Us
Get BusinessLine apps on
By BL Internet Desk
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi speaking at the inauguration of ‘Techceleration-2022’ held as part of ‘Beyond Benglauru’ initiative in Hubballi.
Durga puja celebrations at Utsab Cultural Association and Bengali Association in Visakhapatanam.
Vehicles sit in gridlocked traffic at NSC Bose Road in Chennai as people throng the roadside shops to buy Pooja materials for Ayudha Pooja celebrations.
Malabar pied hornbill spotted in the premises of MRPL in Mangaluru.
Advit Page of Madhya Pradesh won gold in 1500m freestyle at the 36th National Games in Rajkot
A group of village women carry decorated flower arrangements on the final day of Bathukamma festival in Telangana.
Fish vendors at the Goubert Market protest against ban on auction and sales of fish around the market