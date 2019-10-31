Slideshow

Photos of the Day: October 30

| Updated on October 31, 2019 Published on October 31, 2019

Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank depositors stage a protest demanding the return of their money, at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

A man sits before a closed market during a shutdown at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. A delegation of 23 Europen Union MPs is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir for a first-hand assessment of the situation in the valley following the revocation of the State’s special status under Article 370. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Women walk through a flooded path at a temple following heavy rain in Mahabalipuram, in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district. Photo: PTI

Traffic makes its way through smoggy weather as Delhi's Air Quality worsens to the Hazardous Category. Photo: R V Moorthy

R Praggnanandhaa, who recently became the Under-19 World Chess Champion, dedicates his medal to Sujith Wilson, the boy who lost his life after being stuck in a bore-well in Nadukattupat. Photo: M Vedhan

