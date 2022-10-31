UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy with their pet dog during the Poppy Appeal, in London.
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE VIA @IaSouthern** Morbi: Army personnel during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_31_2022_000266A)
A farmer burns paddy stubble at a field near Jalandhar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the crowd while laying foundation stone of projects in Tharad, Banaskantha Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Patiala: Labourers work at a grain market during paddy procurement season, in Patiala.
Members of Shree Sahastrabahu Kalchuri Mahasabha light earthern lamps to pay tribute to those killed in Morbi Bridge collapse in Gujarat, in Bhopal.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks with the media during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kothur near Hyderabad.