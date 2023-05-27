Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said all the 34 cabinet berths have been filled with an intention to impart a new touch to governance in the state.

He said the decision to fill all the sanctioned ministerial posts was taken to fulfill the promises made by Congress in its election manifesto.

“A full-fledged cabinet has been formed in the state. Apart from the Chief Minister, 33 posts have also been filled. Allocation of portfolios will be done by today or tomorrow,” he told reporters.

Explaining the nature of the state cabinet, the Chief Minister said that it is a mix of new and old faces. He said that those legislators who won for the first time were not made ministers.

Text: PTI, Photos: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu