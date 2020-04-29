Multimedia

Photos of the day: April 29, 2020

| Updated on April 29, 2020 Published on April 29, 2020

Migrant workers in Kolkata board buses to reach their hometowns.   -  PTI

Villagers anchor their boats on the banks of River Kulsi on the outskirts of Guwahati.   -  Ritu Raj Konwar

People inspect a house damaged during an encounter between security forces and militants in the Melhora Shopian district in South Kashmir.   -  Nissar Ahmad

A huge coronavirus-shaped ball set up near the War Memorial in Chennai to create awareness about the pandemic.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Rickshaw pullers are left without work as people keep off the roads in a Covid-19 hotspot in New Delhi.   -  Kamal Narang

Published on April 29, 2020
events
photography

Photos of the day: April 29, 2020

Photos of the day: April 28, 2020

Photos of the day: April 27, 2020

Photos of the day: April 24, 2020

Photos of the day April 23, 2020

Photos of the day April 22, 2020

Photos of the day April 21, 2020

Photos of the day April 20, 2020

Photos of the day: April 18, 2020

Covid-19 updates: Kolkata