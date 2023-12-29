Tensions escalated in Bengaluru as a protest over the Kannada language gained momentum. Large groups of demonstrators vandalised various parts of the city, prompting the Bengaluru Police to detain several protesters. The participants are advocating for the use of Kannada language on city signboards.
