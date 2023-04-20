5-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva went to see the opening of Apple’s first retail store in Delhi’s Saket. Sachdeva got the opportunity to show his coding skills to none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Sachdeva was invited to the Worldwide Developers Conference by Tim Cook himself!
A user of Apple products for around one year, the young kid said that he loved being at the company’s first retail store. Watch the full video here.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.