Even as Sri Lanka increased its engagement with China once again, a row over “substandard” organic fertiliser from China has strained ties between Beijing and Colombo. India has stepped in to help, resulting in a game of one-upmanship in the island nation. So, what’s happening with our southern neighbour?

Credits

Story: Paran Balakrishnan Script: V Nivedita VO: Siddharth MC Editing: Madhu B, V Nivedita