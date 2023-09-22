Coal is an important source of energy, constituting 55% of India’s energy needs. Recently, Union Minister RK Singh highlighted the pressing need to import coal for ensuring consistent power supply, acknowledging the insufficiency of domestic coal for the burgeoning power demand. However, the Ministry of Coal has emphasised its unwavering commitment to ensuring uninterrupted coal supply. So, what is the true picture -- are domestic coal miners producing enough to meet thermal plant demands?

In this episode of EnergOnomics, host Richa Mishra decodes the complexities surrounding India’s coal industry. In the video, Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, and PM Prasad, Chairman & MD of Coal India Ltd., explain how the Ministry and the PSU behemoth are working with various Ministries and Department to ensure uninterrupted supply in an exclusive interaction.

Join us in this insightful episode as we navigate the path forward for India’s coal industry.

Credits

Reporter: Richa Mishra

Camera: Nagara Gopal

Producer: V Nivedita