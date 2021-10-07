India now has two crypto unicorns. How have these exchanges, dealing with "virtual currencies" been able to make their park despite the lack of regulation on transactions involving them? Rameesh Kailasam, CEO, Indiatech.org, tells us more on this episode of BL Context
Crypto unicorns and cryptocurrency regulation
Gitanjali Diwakar
October 07, 2021
October 07, 2021
