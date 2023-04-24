In a conversation at a ‘Breakfast with BL’ with Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine, Union Minister of State for IT & Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, says that the fact-checking unit is only proposed to deal with social media platforms and big-tech that have enjoyed accountability all this while because of the safe harbour immunity granted to them under Section 79 of the IT Act and there in attempt to use it against media

