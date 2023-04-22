In this conversation with BusinessLine Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan at a ‘Breakfast with BL’ session, Union Minister of State for IT & Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, explains why it’s important to reframe the Digital India Act. The digital economy piece of our GDP, which was around 4-6 % of GDP pre-Covid, is growing significantly, and should be around trillion dollars or around 20 per cent of the $ 5 trillion economy by 2026, a significant expansion of the digital economy. And to get there, we need a framework of rules and laws that are more contemporary and which are more enabling of this growth. Currently, we are operating with the IT Act , which is a 22-year-old law, so we are redrawing the architecture which consists of a digital India Act which will be a super section of the IT Act, said the Minister.

