The world’s first intranasal vaccine for Covid-19, iNcovacc was launched by Bharat Biotech. The vaccine, priced at ₹800 for private markets and ₹325 for supplies to the Union and State Governments, was formally launched by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Jitendra Singh on Republic Day in New Delhi.

How was the technology developed? What is the vaccine’s efficacy? Is it as potent as the vaccines administered through injection? Here’s all you need to know about it.

