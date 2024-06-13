Vani Sarraju Rao, India’s Ambassador to Italy, discusses key themes about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Italy for the G7 Summit.

“It is an important visit. Firstly, it is an opportunity for the prime minister to play an important role in one of the global platforms. It also marks continuity because he had participated in the #G7 summit last year,” Vani Sarraju Rao said.

Rao said, “G7 allows the prime minister to also follow up on some of the key issues that we had in the #G20 presidency, which he had chaired last year. It’s an invitation to the prime minister from the Italian prime minister. India has been selected as a partner for the G7 summit. If I’m not mistaken, India is the only Asian country to be selected as a partner. It is an opportunity also to speak on some of the issues like #foodsecurity, #energy, #cleantechnologies, #AI, and other aspects, which are very important to the Global South.”

Vani Sarraju Rao is an Indian career diplomat who was appointed as India’s Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, as well as Permanent Representative to UN bodies in Rome, on October 27, 2023. She assumed office on April 3, 2024, and delivered her credentials to President Sergio Mattarella on April 23, 2024.

Video Credit: ANI