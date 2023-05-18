The OnePlus Pad looks premium at first glance. I grip the sleek-looking tablet to find that, despite its size, it’s not very hefty. It weighs just over 550 grams, and is fairly thin at 0.65 cm. There are only three physical buttons — the power button and the volume rocker — around a smooth corner from each other. Apart from the charging port and the pogo pin to snap onto the magnetic keyboard, there’s a small strip indicating where the OnePlus Stylo needs to rest to charge. The brushed metal finish on the rear panel lends a fairly polished appearance. The tablet is available in just one colour, which OnePlus calls ‘Halo Green’. The glass screen is super smooth to scroll on, with the tactile feel of swiping on tech butter.

