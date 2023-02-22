#genz #fashion #fashionblogger #officewear #fashionblogger

There’s a new boldness in the way Gen Z dresses to work. Formal wear as we know it might be disappearing. Cropped shirts are coming to work. Athleisure pants have made formal trousers extinct. Pencil skirts and high heels have been reported missing. There’s a new casualness to workwear and a sense of nonconformism. Like so much else, this is credited to the pandemic as well. While Gen Z goes looking for what to wear, what they come back with will reflect the future of the world of work, the world that exists inside of their phones right now, and the remanence of the world that it was.

Link to the complete story: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/corporate-file/gen-z-sheds-the-office-dress-code/article66499862.ece