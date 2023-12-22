Do you want to get into selling dry staples (like rice and pulses) without investing in a manufacturing facility? The ₹1,700-crore Chennai-based WayCool is there to help.

WayCool Foods is a leading food and agri-tech platform formed to formalising the supply chain in the agri-products sector, which is around $800 billion in value in India. The contract manufacturing (CM) division of WayCool will procure the raw material from various sources, test the quality, clean it, grade it, package it, and label it with the client’s name and logo.

Here’s how the WayCool Foods contract manufacturing (CM) division helps in procuring, testing, packing, and labelling their clients products.

Story: TE Raja Simhan. Video: Bijoy Ghosh. Edit: V Nivedita.

#agriculture #agriproducts #Agriproduce #contractmanufacturing #India #entrepreneur #entrepreneurship

