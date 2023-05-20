India’s energy sector achieved a remarkable milestone in March 2023 as the country’s renewable energy capacity, primarily wind, but also biomass and small hydro projects, crossed the 125 GW mark.

In 2022, India added 17,000 MW of electricity capacity, with a significant 92% coming from the renewable energy sector, according to the Delhi-based think-tank, Council for Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

This highlights the country’s growing focus on renewable energy sources.

What does this mean for India and its renewable energy targets, and what is the roadmap ahead?

