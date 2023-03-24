The US Federal Reserve has raised the rates by 25 basis points amid the ongoing banking crisis in the United States. Is the rate hike cycle in the US nearing its peak? Can the rupee gain on the back of dollar weakness? Watch the video to know.
Read the full explainer here.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.