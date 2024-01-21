Richa Mishra, Senior Associate Editor, businessline, interviews Dr. Muthukrishnan M, Head Sustainability and HSE, GMR Airports, at the Wings India 2024, a Global Aviation Confluence, on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), its relevance, and its feasibility in India.

Credits:

Reporter: Richa Mishra, Senior Associate Editor

Cameraman: Nagara Gopal

Production: Shikha Kumari

Editing: Renil S Varghese

Location: Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, Telangana