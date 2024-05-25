Has India’s foreign policy undergone a change? The recent turn of events: Importing oil from Russia and more recently India and Iran have signed Long Term Bilateral Contract on Chabahar Port Operations and willing to handle the American warning, what has changed in India’s stance globally? This and more we debate in the latest episode of Energonomics.
Listen to the podcasts with
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.