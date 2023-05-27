Do you know what percentage of Indian families own a motorised vehicle? Well, you may not know a number, but for sure, you intuitively know that the number is very small.

Now, how many Indian families cook their food every day? Practically every Indian family cooks food, right? So, while only a small portion of Indians own vehicles, every family lights a fire when it is time to cook food.

Everyone keenly talks about electrification of mobility as a means to decarbonising the Indian economy, but we hardly talk about the lower hanging fruit, namely, decarbonising the cooking activity.

How can this be done?

Watch this video for more details.

