Clad in a dhoti and black kurta with Zoho’s new logo on it, the 55-year-old Sridhar Vembu spoke to businessline at his home and office on why the company prefers to remain private and on many other issues, including the ‘flawed’ central bank policies that hurt the technology sector.
