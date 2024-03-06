Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first under-river metro tunnel in Kolkata on March 6, marking a significant stride in the city’s urban transportation. The Kolkata Metro extension, especially the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, features the country’s first tunnel under a major river, while the Howrah Metro Station is the deepest (33 meters below the surface), one of its kind in the country.
