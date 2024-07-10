Traders and members of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Jammu are eagerly awaiting the presentation of the upcoming Union Budget on July 23. Traders say that they have high hopes that the budget will address their concerns and provide measures to support and boost business activities in the region.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.