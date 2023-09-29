Today, Business Line is launching a new video-cum-article series - Question of Money - under its learning initiatives. In this weekly series, every week we will be answering all your questions about money, through short 5- to 6-minute videos, with accompanying articles. The content is free to view.

We will address questions from new investors such as “Should I invest in shares?” and “What loans I should take?” as well as advanced ones like “How should I construct a stock portfolio?”.

Even if you’ve learnt nothing about finance in school or college (which most of us haven’t) you’ll find this series easy to understand and act on. Start with episode 1 on “Why should you invest?” out on September 29, 2023.