Video

LoC: India, Pakistan military agree to 'strict observance' of ceasefire

BL Internet Desk | Updated on February 26, 2021 Published on February 26, 2021

Pakistan and India have agreed to the strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and use existing mechanisms to resolve any "unforeseen situation or misunderstanding".

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 26, 2021
Pakistan
India
Pakistan
India

LoC: India, Pakistan military agree to 'strict observance' of ceasefire

PM Modi's disinvestment push

World’s largest ‘Narendra Modi Stadium’

India Inc to give modest salary hikes in 2021

Watch | WHO's COVAX begins shipping Covid-19 vaccine from India facility

Citroen C5 Aircross: Sneak peek

Rich nations stockpile more Covid-19 shots than needed

NASA releases Mars landing video

Can create a product in 15 days: Bharat Biotech's Krishnan Ella

India's cash-poor airlines and the pandemic