Pakistan and India have agreed to the strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and use existing mechanisms to resolve any "unforeseen situation or misunderstanding".
Video
LoC: India, Pakistan military agree to 'strict observance' of ceasefire
BL Internet Desk
|
Updated on
February 26, 2021
Published on
February 26, 2021
Published on
February 26, 2021
MORE VIDEO
LoC: India, Pakistan military agree to 'strict observance' of ceasefire
BL Internet Desk | Updated on
February 26, 2021
Published on
February 26, 2021
Published on
February 26, 2021