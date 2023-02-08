Amazon, Google, Byju’s and several companies have fired their employees. Worries about an impending recession, and uncertain market conditions are some of the reasons behind these lay-offs. However, not everything is grim. There are people out there who are willing to help you find a new job.

At a time when layoffs have become the current constant, several individuals and organisations like #BeBetterAgain, Free Jobs Forum and Let’s Fight Back are trying to help laid-off employees get a fresh start by connecting them with recruiters.