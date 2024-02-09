After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that MS Swaminathan will be conferred, Former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization and MS Swaminathan’s daughter Soumya Swaminathan on February 09 said that he would have been happy if the news had come during his lifetime.

“I am sure that he would have also been happy if the news had come during his lifetime. But he was never somebody who worked for awards or waited for recognition. He was motivated more by the results of what he did on the ground,” said Dr Soumya Swaminathan.

Video: ANI

