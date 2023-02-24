Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway stretching acorss 1,386 kms once completed. It will cut distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 km and travel time by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It will pass through six states—Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra connecting major cities such as Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

businessline’s RISHI RANJAN KALA and RONENDRA SINGH travelled several kilometres on the expressway, which is touted as India’s road to the future. Here’s what they think.