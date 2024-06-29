#Nifty has seen a strong rise last week. The #outlook is bullish and there is room for the #Nifty to move up further in the coming weeks. However, crucial #resistances are also coming which can halt the current #rally. We expect the #Nifty to run into a correction after some more rise from current levels.
#Nifty has support at 23,800-23,700. #Nifty can rise to 24,450 and 24,600. But thereafter we can get a corrective fall to 23,500 and even lower.
#NiftyBank index has support at 52,150. If that holds, #niftybankindex can see a rise to 54,000-54,500 in the coming weeks. In case the #niftybank index declines below 52,150, it can fall to 51,000.
