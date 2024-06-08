#Nifty has made a strong recovery after witnessing a steep fall on Tuesday. On the charts, there is room for more rise from here. The US Federal Reserve meeting (#fedmeeting) on Wednesday will be an important event to watch this week. The outcome of this event might cause some volatility.

#Nifty has supports at 22,800 and 22,400. The outlook is bullish to see a rise to 23,750 and 24,000. After this rise there is a possibility of a corrective dip to 23,500.

#NiftyBank index can rise to 50,500 and 51,500. Support is around 48,100

The #DowJones has a crucial resistance at 39,200. It has to break this resistance to see a rise to 40,000-40,200. Else the #DowJones can fall back to 38,000. The #Fedmeeting outcome this week on Wednesday is important to watch.

