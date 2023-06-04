The Open Network for Digital Commerce is making waves for disrupting ecommerce. It is doing so by unbundling things, making it interoperable and inviting everyone to participate in the growth. The dream is that just as UPI revolutionised financial transactions, ONDC will transform ecommerce. The dream is to increase penetration of ecommerce, and in the next few years make every product provider and service provider’s offerings visible to all in an open network. T. Koshy, CEO of ONDC explains the vision and strategy of ONDC

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit