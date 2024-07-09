Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia comes at a very crucial time. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the 22nd India-Russia Summit in Moscow in what will be his first in person bilateral meeting with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin since the beginning of the Ukraine War in February 2022.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the geopolitical flux in the world.

VINAY KUMAR, Indian Ambassador to Russia:

“We have a set of documents that we are working on. Some agreements relate to creating economic ties and also some in new areas of connectivity and scientific and technological research. So I expect that we would have tangible outcomes in many of these areas.”

India and Russia have a robust trading partnership, with bilateral trade reaching an all-time high of 65.7 billion US Dollars in FY 23-24.

Russia has consistently supported India’s stance on various international issues, including the revocation of Article 370, India’s bid for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, and during the Galwan Crisis.

Russia remains India’s largest arms supplier, accounting for around 45% of India’s defence equipment, with ongoing contracts for the supply of advanced weapons systems like the S-400 Triumf Air Defense Missile System, MiG-29 fighter jets, helicopters, and AK-203 assault rifles.

This strategic partnership is expected to continue for several decades, with India and Russia aiming to further boost trade and defence cooperation.

ABHAY KUMAR SINGH, Indian Origin Lawmaker in Russia:

“PM Modi and President Putin’s friendship is known to everyone. This visit was long overdue. PM Modi’s visit will have a bearing on world politics, not just India-Russia. It will impact business, defence and cultural ties and also the geopolitics of the region.”

Russia has been a key ally for New Delhi since the cold war but the two countries have slowly drifted apart amidst New Delhi’s growing proximity to the West and Russia’s deepening ties with China.

There has been international pressures on both the countries since the outbreak of Ukraine war, more so on India to choose sides.

Despite these hiccups Russia still remains a key ally for New Delhi.

Video: PTI

