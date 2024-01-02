PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport in TN on January 02. The new terminal building has been developed at a cost of more than ₹1,100 crore.

The two-level new international terminal can serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually. Tiruchirappalli International Airport is the 2nd largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic after Chennai in TN.

The design of the new terminal building has been inspired by the cultural vibrancy of Tiruchirappalli. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala from January 2 to 3.

(Text and Video- ANI)