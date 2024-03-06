Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off metro railway services from Kavi Subhash Metro, Majerhat Metro, Kochi Metro, Agra Metro, Meerut-RRTS section, Pune Metro, Esplanade Metro on March 6 from Kolkata.
The Kolkata Metro expansion, encompassing the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro stretch, incorporates India’s inaugural transportation tunnel to traverse beneath a major river, signifying a pivotal achievement in the nation’s infrastructure progress. Modi also shared a light-hearted moment and interacted with the students on the newly inaugurated metro’s maiden ride.
Modi inaugurated several development initiatives amounting to Rs 15,500 crores. The commencement ceremony signifies a substantial leap in the transformation of urban transportation, contributing significantly to the improvement of urban mobility and connectivity.
(Video and Text courtesy: ANI)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.