Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off metro railway services from Kavi Subhash Metro, Majerhat Metro, Kochi Metro, Agra Metro, Meerut-RRTS section, Pune Metro, Esplanade Metro on March 6 from Kolkata.

The Kolkata Metro expansion, encompassing the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro stretch, incorporates India’s inaugural transportation tunnel to traverse beneath a major river, signifying a pivotal achievement in the nation’s infrastructure progress. Modi also shared a light-hearted moment and interacted with the students on the newly inaugurated metro’s maiden ride.

Modi inaugurated several development initiatives amounting to Rs 15,500 crores. The commencement ceremony signifies a substantial leap in the transformation of urban transportation, contributing significantly to the improvement of urban mobility and connectivity.

